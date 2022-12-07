Share with friends

Grant Ward Brown, 74, of Valdosta, GA, died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Grant was born on June 3, 1948 in Los Angeles, California to John R. and Vonna L. Brown.

Grant was raised in Inglewood, California. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Whittier College and his master’s at Occidental where he studied voice and choral conducting. As a member of the Young Americans, Grant performed with Dean Martin, Johnny Mathis, Bob Hope, Julie Andrews, Vic Damone, and George Burns. Grant went on to teach music in schools, he was a church musician for several decades, directed choral guilds and wrote/performed/directed plays. As far as the greater Valdosta community, Grant has shared his extraordinary talents by directing the Azalea Festival, the Valdosta Choral Guild, and many productions at the Valdosta Theatre Guild. Grant also was an incredible cook, wedding director, set designer, and enjoyed refinishing furniture. Grant was a kind, humble, and generous man who was known for his incredible voice. Grant enjoyed spending his time volunteering and giving back to the community that he loved and called home.

Grant is preceded in death by his husband, Gregory E. Pye (2021). He is survived by his brother, Jay Brown of Charlottesville, VA, sister-in-law Karen Lynne Brown of NC, daughter-in-love Rustin Forsythe and Justin, and son-in-love Brad Pye and Shanna, both of Valdosta, GA; grandchildren, Skylar and Zachary Swoffard, Savannah and Kade Pye, and Owens and Wyatt Forsythe; beloved nieces and nephews, Kendra Shifflett, Lori Brown, Garrick Brown, Jeffrey, Norman and Michael Brown; and several great and great-great nieces and nephews. Grant is also preceded in death by his brother Robert (Bob) Brown and sister-in-law Sallie (Jay) Brown. He also leaves behind special friends, Marsha Reynolds, Alice Andrews, and John and Ellen Mitchell, as well as many other friends/family that he came to love through Christ the King Episcopal Church and the Valdosta Theatre Guild.

A special thank you to the people at Hospice of South Georgia and the Langdale Hospice House for their care for Grant at the end of his life.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Valdosta Theatre Guild, the Young Americans, local schools for musical funding or Hospice of South Georgia.

Carson McLane Funeral Home