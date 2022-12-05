Genaro Texidor, 83, of Valdosta, died on Friday, December 2, 2022, at his residence. He was born on January 19, 1939, in Cayey, Puerto Rico. Mr. Texidor was a veteran of the United States Army and was retired from the City of New York where he worked in the transportation division as a bus driver. He was a Jehovah’s Witness until his death and was loved dearly by his family and many friends around the world.
Mr. Texidor is survived by his wife, Leyda Texidor of Valdosta; a daughter and son-in-law, Vivian Texidor and Alan Garcia of Hartford, Connecticut; two sons, Hilton Texidor of Griffin, Georgia, and Melvin Texidor of New Jersey; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and his sister, Luisa Texidor.
A memorial service for Genero Texidor will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 3030 US 41 South, Valdosta GA, 31602, at 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 10. 2022. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.