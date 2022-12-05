Share with friends

Genaro Texidor, 83, of Valdosta, died on Friday, December 2, 2022, at his residence. He was born on January 19, 1939, in Cayey, Puerto Rico. Mr. Texidor was a veteran of the United States Army and was retired from the City of New York where he worked in the transportation division as a bus driver. He was a Jehovah’s Witness until his death and was loved dearly by his family and many friends around the world.

Mr. Texidor is survived by his wife, Leyda Texidor of Valdosta; a daughter and son-in-law, Vivian Texidor and Alan Garcia of Hartford, Connecticut; two sons, Hilton Texidor of Griffin, Georgia, and Melvin Texidor of New Jersey; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and his sister, Luisa Texidor.

A memorial service for Genero Texidor will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 3030 US 41 South, Valdosta GA, 31602, at 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 10. 2022. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.