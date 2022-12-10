Share with friends

Dr. Manuel Tovar entered his eternal rest on Sunday December 4, 2022, surrounded by his family. Manuel was born in Monterrey, Mexico August 28, 1929. He grew up very poor, but with determination, hard work and no books; he achieved his goal to become a physician. He studied at Facultad de Medicina, U.N.L., Monterrey, Mexico, 1950-1956.

Manuel did an internship rotation, 1956-57 at University Hospital in Monterrey, Mexico and at St. Joseph, MO. He continued his residency in internal medicine 1958-60, at Kentucky Baptist Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He returned to Monterrey, Mexico 1958-60, opening a private practice in medicine.

Manny returned to St, Joseph Hospital in Kansas City, Mo for 6-month residency rotation, 1960-61. He held the position of House Doctor at St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Joseph, Mo, 1960-63. He entered his private practice in Family Medicine in St. Joseph, Mo., 1964-1973. He moved to Valdosta, GA in 1973, opening his private practice in Family/General medicine. He was a staff member at South GA Medical Center, Convenient Care Valdosta, finishing his medical career with The Farmworkers Clinic in Lake Park, GA in 2020. Manny was a Charter member of The American Academy of Family Physicians. During his medical career, he also served three (3) years in the United States Air Force as a physician at Cocoa Beach with the rank of Major.

Manny was a lover of the Arts. He has 15 published books of poetry, an artist with multiply paintings, and several wood carvings. He also loved live theatre performances, music, and supported The Art Center and Little Actors Theatre. He loved fishing and was an avid fan of the Valdosta Wildcats and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Manny is survived by his children and grandchildren: Sergio Manuel (Pam), Sergio, Miguel, and Carlos Tovar; Mireya (Kevin) Smith; Maria (Peter), Rachael, Nick, Nate, and Rose Genaris; Mark (Charemon), Anthony and Rachel Tovar; Marilou (Jon), Abby, Paige, Ryan, and Jane Suholaski; Tanya Tovar and Alejandra Stalvey; Angelica (Keith), Hutchinson, Thomas and Brandon North; Miguel (Brooke), Maxwell and Amelia Tovar; Robyn (Johnny), Ian, Michael, Elijah and Mckenna Lightsey. He leaves brothers and sister in laws, beloved nieces and nephews in the United States and Mexico. Manny was married to the love of his life, Diane, for over 37 years.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Evangelina de Hoyos, father, Juan Manuel Tovar and his brother Alfonso Tovar.

A celebration of Life will be held on Saturday December 17,2022 5-8pm at Park Place by McLane, 108 W. Park Ave Valdosta, GA.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of South Georgia, 2263 Pineview Drive Valdosta, GA 31602 or Hospice of SouthGeorgia.org.

Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com