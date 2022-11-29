Share with friends

Pamela Joyce McGuire, 59, of Lake Park, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at South Georgia Medical Center. She was born on April 3, 1963, in Valdosta, to the late Billy A. Corbett and Joyce Ann Harrell Corbett. Mrs. McGuire was of the Pentecostal faith. She enjoyed spending time with family and was a homemaker. She loved cooking, fishing, crabbing, and scalloping. She was a giver and loved everybody.

Mrs. McGuire is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael “Ben” and Morgan McGuire, of Valdosta; daughter, Cristina McGuire, of Lake Park; grandchildren, Brayden McGuire, of Valdosta, Bennett McGuire, of Valdosta, and T.J. Williams, of Lake Park; sister, Deborah K. Corbett, of Lake Park; and many extended family members also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bruce McGuire, and one sister.

A visitation for Mrs. McGuire will be held from 3-4pm on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in the Magnolia Room at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home