Share with friends

Reverend Jim Schappaugh, 79, of Valdosta passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022 at South GA Medical Center. He was born in Portland, Maine on July 15, 1943 to the late Leonard Raymond and Marion Christie Schappaugh. Jim graduated from Escambia High School in 1961 and served in the United States Marine Corp from 1961 to 1964. He was a high speed motion picture photographer, holds a commercial pilots license and was a flight instructor. Reverend Schappaugh served as a missionary for the Southern Baptist North American Mission Board from 1985 – 2013. He served as associate pastor of Fellowship Baptist Church in Tallahassee, FL from 1974-1977, New Bethel Baptist Church of Valdosta from 1977-1990 and Co-Pastor of Ministry Baptist Church of Ray City from 1991-1999. Reverend Schappaugh has served as a South Georgia Medical Center Chaplain for 44 years.

He is survived by his daughters and sons in law, Tammy and Mike Hamm of Dasher and Kim and Mike Knight of Ray City, grandchildren, Vince and Analiese Hamm of Statenville, Danielle Lyn and Mat Berrill of Phoenix, AZ, Cody and Mandy Hamm of Perry, GA, Joielle McDowell and Clint Nester of Greley, CO, Laine and Dustin Culver of Nashville, TN and Rhett Dean and Rebekah Hamm of Lake Park, great grandchildren, Milly Marie McDowell, Granger Luke Hamm, William Aiden Hamm, Addison Nicole McDowell, Samuel James Berrill, Lynnex Ruth Hamm, Tuck Montgomery Hamm, Jason Tucker Josey, Lola Pearl Culver, Ole Brian Berrill and Stella Grace Culver. Jim is predeceased by his parents, wife, Jill and brothers Raymond and Gary.

Funeral Services will be held Sunday, October 30, 2022 at two p. m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Reverend Benny Oliff, Reverend Brian Sayre and Mrs. Joyce Croft officiating. Burial will follow at Dasher Cemetery. The family will receive friends from six until eight p. m. Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com.