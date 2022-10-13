Share with friends

Evelyn Taylor Parker, 93, of Valdosta died Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Langdale Hospice House. She was born in Valdosta on September 18, 1929 to the late William Claude and Lily Coldiron Taylor. Mrs. Parker and her late husband, Paul Richard Parker owned and operated Fads ‘N Fashions for forty two years. She was a member of Benevolence Baptist Church. Mrs. Parker has also worked as a secretary, court reporter and school teacher.

She is survived by three daughters and sons in law, Susan Parker Allison (Randy) of Valdosta, Paula Parker Williford (Michael) of Madison, GA, Donna Parker Weldon (Don) of Lake Park, son, Paul Richard Parker II of Lake Park, grandchildren, Laura Harrell (Jay), Neil Davis Allison (Amy), Blake Taylor Allison, Kelly Hennings (Wes), Jenny Kennedy (Justin), Lanie Hibbard (Levi), Eric Scott Smith (Megan), Emily Adams Thornberry (Lane) and thirteen great grandchildren. Mrs. Parker is predeceased by her parents, her husband and her great grandson, Graham Taylor Hennings.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 13, 2022 at four p. m. in the McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Mr. Lynwood Davis officiating. Entombment will follow. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hospice of South GA, P. O. Box 1727, Valdosta, GA 31603-9972. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mclanecares.com.

