Bonnie Faye Collins, 75, of Moultrie, formerly of Macon, GA, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022. She is survived by her mother Pearl Collins, of Moultrie, GA, sister and brother-in-law Rita and David Rothmeier, of Rabun Gap, GA, and brother Henry Collins, Jr. of Valdosta. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Thomas Collins, Sr.

No services are planned at this time. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home