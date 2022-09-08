Share with friends

William Michael Fousek, 53, of Ray City, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born in Saigon, Vietnam on April 9, 1969. He served in the Airforce at Moody AFB for almost 4 years as a Pharmacy Technician. William had worked with the Department of Corrections at Valdosta State Prison as a Lieutenant and had just begun a career at Walmart as an AP Coach. He umpired for 20 years for softball and baseball. He loved dearly loved his family and spending time with them. William was of the Baptist faith.

William is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 31 years, Kimberly Fousek, of Ray City; a daughter, Selena Michele Fousek, of Ray City; his mother Van Fousek, of San Jose, CA; two brothers, Patrick Fousek, and David Fousek, both of Salinas, CA; his brother-in-law, Jimmy (Farrah) Webb II of Nashville, GA; his sister-in-law, Melissa Webb, of Ray City; his mother-in-law, Sheryl Webb, of Nashville, GA; nephews, Brandon Webb, of Ray City, Bradley Webb, of Monticello, FL, James Webb, of Valdosta, and Jimmy Webb, III, of Nashville; nieces, Natalie Webb of Valdosta, GA and Michelle Pham of San Jose, CA; aunts, Jennie Le and Laun Le from San Jose, CA; an uncle, Tommie Le of San Jose, CA; cousins, Telie Le and Milie Le of San Jose, CA; and many more beloved relatives also survive. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Jimmy Webb.

A funeral service for William will be held at 2pm on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Martin McLane Funeral Home with Brother Wayne Boykin officiating. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Martin McLane Funeral Home of Hahira