//Sarah Corbett

Share with friends

Sarah Elizabeth Parker Corbett, 77, of Valdosta, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, September 18, 2022. She was born on August 3, 1945 in Quitman, GA to the late Elzie Ozious and Sara Godwin Parker. Mrs. Corbett was a retired nurse, having worked in the ICU at SGMC for over 30 years. She was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with family. She enjoyed traveling and loved to shop. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Lake Park. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. She had a heart of gold and was truly an “ Angel on Earth “.

Mrs. Corbett is survived by her son and daughter-in-love, Jimmy “Eddie” Corbett, Jr. and Brandi Dixon Corbett, of Naylor; three grandchildren and their spouses, Ashlee & Steven Young, of Lake Park, Andrew “Drew” & Blake Corbett, of Naylor, and Parker & Madison Corbett, of Lakeland; six great grandchildren, Colby Corbett, Skylar Young, Kaylee Young, Payten Corbett, Ryleigh Corbett, and McKenna Corbett; brother and sister-in-law, Allen and Hilda Parker, of Lake Park; sister, Linda Parker Pitts, of Lake Park; sisters-in-law, Kay Parker of Rome, GA, Sandy Parker of Duluth, GA, Ruth Parker of Valdosta, Barbara (and brother in law Bill Benton) of Greer, South Carolina, and Shirley (and brother in law Robert) Newton of Hahira, numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 51 years , Jimmy Edward Corbett, Sr., brothers, James Parker, Johnny Parker, Randall Parker, and Jeffrey Parker, and sister-in-law Wilma Rentz.

A funeral service for Mrs. Corbett will be held at 11am on Thursday, September 22, 2022 in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Brother Robert Dawson officiating. Burial will follow at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6-8pm at the funeral home in Valdosta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the building fund at First Baptist Church in Lake Park, 512 W. Cotton Avenue, Lake Park, GA 31636.