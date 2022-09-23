Share with friends

Rita Dozier-Hutto, 62, of Morven, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at South Georgia Medical Center. She was a lifetime resident of this area, born on November 20, 1959 to the late William Ben Dozier, Sr. and Veda Ione Staton Dozier. Mrs. Hutto was a homemaker who loved to travel, especially out West. She loved learning the history of the West, camping and sightseeing. Going to the beach was a favorite pastime. She was known to have a “take-charge attitude.” She was of the Pentecostal faith.

Mrs. Hutto is survived by her daughter Jennifer Elaine Dozier and her significant other, Keith Timilty, of Spring Hill, FL; her nephews and niece, William Den Dozier, III, of Adel, Mathew (Deanne) Dozier, of Adel, Christopher (Tabitha) Black, of Valdosta, Tiffany (Larry) Black, of Valdosta, and Riley Black, of Valdosta; uncles and aunts, Kenneth and Linda Staten, Luther Dozier and KatKat; grandnieces, Miranda and Morgan Dozier, of Adel, Polly Fischer, of Valdosta; grandnephew, Tyler Dozier, of Adel; great grandnephew, Grayson Inman, of Adel; and aunt, Millie Phelps, of Hahira. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jimmy Lee Hutton, Sr., sister Rachel Dozier-Black, brother William Ben Dozier, Jr., and sister-in-law Judy Carol Dozier.

A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com