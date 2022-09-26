Share with friends

Otis Donald Griffet, 84, of Hahira Georgia and formerly of Champaign, Illinois, died on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at his residence following a period of declining health. He was born in Champaign, Illinois to the late Otis Isaac and Peggy Griffet and lived most of his life in the St. Joseph-Ogden area before recently moving to Hahira to be near family. He was retired from Kraft Foods as a machine operator. He was of the Christian faith. “Don” as he was know to all had a passion for woodworking. He loved playing his guitar and singing country music. Don also enjoyed gardening, fishing, and was an avid follower and fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Bears, and fighting Illini of Illinois. He also enjoyed antique automobiles. Above all, he loved his family and was an outstanding “Pappy” to his grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as a beloved “Uncle” to many great nephews and nieces. His grandpups brought him much joy.

He is survived by his wife, Rose Mary Griffet of Hahira; his daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Chris Romero of Valdosta; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Sue Griffet of Sidney, Illinois, and his daughter, Dawn Griffet of Hahira; his grandchildren, Seneca Smith, Maia Romero, Austin Griffet, and Justin Griffet; five great-grandchildren with two more on the way, one brother and four sisters. He was preceded in death by his son, Donald Mark Griffet.

A family celebration of life will be held at a later date and time and Mr. Griffet will be cremated according to his wishes. Interment time and date is yet to be determined but will be near his son, Mark, back home in Illinois. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.