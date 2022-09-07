//Michael Jay “Corky” Jordan

Share with friends

Michael Jay Jordan, known to his family & friends as “Corky” passed away suddenly at South Georgia Medical Center on September 4, 2022. He was born on May 12, 1952 in Valdosta to Winston and Dorothy Jordan. Corky grew up in Hahira and graduated from Lowndes High School in 1971.

Corky is preceded in death by his father, Winston C. Jordan, grandparents, Myrtle P. Bass Jordan & Clyde Jordan, Thomas William & Mellie Cooper Sorrell. Corky is survived by his high school sweetheart, Judy, daughter & son in law Ragan & Johnny Duggan and his son, Jay Jordan, all of Hahira. He is also survived by his mother, Dorothy Jordan, sister & brother in law Pam & Willie Linahan, brother & sister in law Steve Jordan & Maggie Metheney and sister in law & brother in law Brenda & Gary Griffis of Valdosta. He is also survived by grandchildren Kylie Norman, Gabe Norman, Preston Meadows, Mikayla Harrell & Trenton Williams and many beloved nieces and nephews. Corky loved his family and leaves behind many special lifelong friends. He served in the Army National Guard from 1971-1977 and loved the art of flying. He became a pilot in the late 1970’s and enjoyed many hours of flying in his Aeronca Champ and loved taking friends flying. He experienced many types of adventure during his lifetime including flying, skydiving, go-kart racing, motorcycle riding and scuba diving. He enjoyed traveling and seeing the many beautiful places God has created. He was a pilot for Chemical Specialties in the 1980’s and owned Jordan’s Carpets in Hahira after retiring from Chemical Specialties. Corky also worked with Lindsey Contractors of Adel and officially retired in 2021. Corky loved the Lord and was a member of Hahira First Baptist Church. He had a love of animals and enjoyed many canine companions through the years. Corky will be greatly missed by his family & friends.

Services will be held at Hahira First Baptist Church with David Gordon & Brant Lindsey officiating on Thursday, September 8th at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 7th at Martin McLane Funeral Home in Hahira. Burial to follow at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider the purchase of Bibles from the Gideon’s International, www.gideons.org.