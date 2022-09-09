Share with friends

Leon Stewart, 74, of Echols County, died on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, following a period of declining health. He was born on February 28, 1948, in Bay Minette, Alabama to the late Howard and Ethel Marie Cook Stewart. Mr. Stewart was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Vietnam war. He was a retired engineer with Valdosta Railroad and attended Sardis Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Stewart; his two daughters, Sabrina Alexander and Selena Moore all of Lake Park; his grandchildren, Bayley Alexander, Draycen Alexander, Austin Alexander, Ava Moore; his brother, Mack Stewart and a sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Jimmy Miley; a sister-in-law, Patsy Stewart, and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wayne and Joy Smith. In addition to his parents, Mr. Stewart was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald Stewart, Lamar Stewart, and Gene Stewart.

A graveside service for Leon Stewart will be held at 11am on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Carter Cemetery in Echols County. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. McLane Lakewood Funeral Home