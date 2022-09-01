Share with friends

Edward “Ed” Crawley Minton, 69, of Valdosta, GA went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, August 29, 2022, at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born to the late Worley Franklin Minton and Dorthea Whitehead Minton on January 14, 1953, in Lewiston, NC. Ed spent 45 years married to the love of his life, Becky Minton. He was a faithful member of Morningside Baptist Church where he served in many capacities. Ed served his Lord faithfully while also providing for his family. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in Wood Science at North Carolina State University and worked at Langdale Forest Products for 47 years. He loved working with his hands. Ed was a beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather (Gandy). He loved his family and would do anything for them. Ed had a servant’s heart and blessed those around him.

Ed is survived by his wife, Becky Minton, of Naylor, GA; his daughter Allison Jones and husband Jeffrey of Valdosta, GA, his daughter Libby Mann of Jacksonville, FL; four grandchildren, Connor and Emmett Jones of Valdosta, GA and Addie and Eli Mann of Jacksonville, FL; brothers Frank Minton and wife Gerri of Macon, NC and Tom Minton and wife Beverly of Lanett, AL; and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Morningside Baptist Church with Dr. Wayne Robertson officiating. The family will receive friends starting at 1:00 pm until the service time at 2:00 pm. A private family committal will follow at Good Hope Cemetery in Naylor, GA. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Morningside Baptist Church Building Fund, 425 Connell Road, Valdosta, GA 31602, or the purchase of Bibles from the Gideon’s International, www.gideons.org.