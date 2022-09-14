//Donald Hayes

Share with friends

Donald E. “Buddy” Hayes, 71, of Hahira, died on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Born in Adel to the late Thomas Franklin Hayes, and Gladys Inez Kelly Hayes, he was a lifelong resident of this area. Donald grew up in Nashville and attended school there before joining the U.S. Army at an early age, during the Vietnam Conflict. Following the war, Donald returned to Lowndes County. He worked for many years as an electrician at Cowart Electric. His favorite pastime was riding the roads on his Harley Davidson Motorcycle.

Survivors include two sons and daughters in law, Donny & Mindy Green of Nashville, Roger Green of Gainesville; a sister, Jo Beth Cowart of Hahira, and a brother and sister in law, Robert & Julie Taylor of Hahira. Also surviving are several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Donald is preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Ann Sumner and a brother-in-law, Ronald Cowart.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later time.