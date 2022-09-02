//Colonel (Ret) Sumner J. Denmark, Jr.

Share with friends

Sumner John “S.J.” Denmark, Jr. died Monday, August 29, 2022 at Fellowship Home at Brookside in Valdosta, Georgia. S.J. was born March 11, 1934, in Alma, Georgia to Sumner J. Denmark, Sr. and Annie Laurie Foy Denmark. He attended grade school and junior high in Alma. He was designated a Distinguished Military Graduate of ROTC in 1954 from Georgia Military College, Milledgeville, Georgia. In 1956 he graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Science degree and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the US Army. A decorated Army veteran, Col. Denmark was a Life Member of the Military Officer’s Association and proud of his military service. Following his retirement from the Army, he worked for Martin Marietta focusing on the Hellfire missile.

S.J. was known for his love of family, strength of character, fairness, incredible sense of humor, loyalty to friends, and skill in both card playing and storytelling. He was an avid golfer, a dedicated fisherman, and an accomplished woodworker. For the past twenty years he divided his time between Valdosta and his farm in Virginia.

The family wants to acknowledge the loving care he received from the staff at Fellowship Home, Betsy Garland of Langdale Hospice, Dr. Douglas Luke, and Dr. Ben Hogan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Wallace Grimball Denmark and Harold Warnell Denmark, his sister Mildred Denmark Perry, and his first wife Mariann Wanda Harris Denmark. He is survived by his wife Patricia of Valdosta, daughter Celita Denmark Bullard of Atlanta, GA, son Michael John Denmark and wife Signe, of Charleston, SC, stepson Mackey Foster and wife Alyssa of Atlanta, GA, and stepdaughter Elizabeth Foster Gardner and husband John of Asheville, NC. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Maranda Bullard, Sumner and Cason Denmark, and Anna, Miles, Sanford, and Luke Gardner. Other survivors include nieces Mary Alice Dutcher and Laura Jane Tanner of Alma, Sue Boatright of LaGrange, KY, and his dear friend Roy Peak of Mouth of Wilson, VA.

Services will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, 2:00 pm, at Christ Episcopal Church, Valdosta. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall. Interment will be at a later date in Alma, GA.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Dave Clark Habitat House, c/o Christ Episcopal Church, 1521 N. Patterson St., Valdosta, GA. 31602.