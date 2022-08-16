Share with friends

Wanda Gale Wiggins, 79, of Valdosta, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at her residence. She was born on May 1, 1943 to the late Eugene and Lucille Weeks Wiggins. She had worked as a sales manager for Sears and Belks. She enjoyed going to casinos, watching “Gunsmoke” and other westerns, and traveling. She loved her family and was a people person.

Ms. Wiggins is survived by her sister, Imogene Kenyon, of Dasher, GA; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother John Wiggins, and a sister Betty Wiggins.

A funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Reverend Frank Gupton officiating. Burial will follow at Carter Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10-11am. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home