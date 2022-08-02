Share with friends

Vickie Ann Meadows, 63, of Valdosta, died on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Fellowship Home. She was born on December 20, 1958, in Charleston, South Carolina to the late Pete and Patty Rigsby Meadows. Vickie was a disabled veteran of the United States Army and attended Calvary Baptist Church in Lake Park.

She is survived by a son, Gary Rigsby of West Virginia; a brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Shirley Meadows; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Julie and Charles Cowart, and Debbie and Buster Croft all of Valdosta; her loving grandchildren, nieces and nephews; a precious friend and caregiver, Mary Fulton of Valdosta. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her paternal grandparents, Julian and Ora Lee Barfield and maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Rigsby.

A memorial service for Vickie Ann Meadows will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022 in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Paster Robbie Harrington officiating. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Langdale Hospice or to Wounded Warrior Project in her honor. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane.