Share with friends

Surie Polesena James, 78, of Valdosta, died on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at The Canopy. She was born in Mahasalakram, Thailand. She had worked for many years in the textile industry as a seamstress and had been employed with Levi’s. She was known to have the patience of a saint who never spoke ill against anyone. Many people considered her a 2nd mother to them because of her loving and caring spirit. Mrs. Surie was of the Buddist faith.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jimmie James of Valdosta; her son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Suzanne James of Orlando; her grandchildren, Blake Johnson, Kaitlyn Johnson, Isabella, Jeffrey, Hannah, Kaley, and Ashley; her son-in-law, Kiley Johnson; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Johnson.

A private family gathering was held for Surie James and she will be cremated according to her wishes. She will return to Thailand to be laid to rest with her family. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.