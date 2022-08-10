Share with friends

Sammye J. Exum passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022. She was 79. Born February 2, 1943, to the late Sam and Vira Johnson. Sammye grew up in Lowndes County. She graduated from Valdosta High School. Later Mrs. Exum worked two and sometimes three jobs to raise three children as a single mother. In 1980 she married Bobby Exum. Sammye continued her career in banking, working at First State Bank and eventually retiring from First Federal Bank after over 30 years in banking. Her favorite pastime was going, anywhere, from a shopping trip to Alaska and anywhere in between. Sammye and Bobby enjoyed many trips with the Happy Travelers group in Valdosta. She also enjoyed yard work, church, her flowers and visiting her many friends. Mrs. Exum and her husband, Bobby, attended Cat Creek Primitive Baptist Church along with visiting many other local Primitive Baptist Churches.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Bobby Exum of Valdosta; two sons and daughters-in-law, Glenn and Paula Burgess of Valdosta, Dan and Angie Burgess of Adel; and a daughter, Dee Burgess of Atlanta; grandchildren Chris (Alesia) Burgess, Jennifer (Brian) Rush, Lauren Burgess, Danny Burgess and Aurelia Reed; sister-in-law Sallie Exum; nine great grandchildren and a large extended family of cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, in-laws, Virgil and Beulah Exum, and brother-in-law, John Henry Exum.

Services will be held at Cat Creek Primitive Baptist Church Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 11AM. Elder Tony Marshall and Elder Dwight Marshall will officiate. The family will receive friends at Carson McLane Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM and at Cat Creek Primitive Baptist Church one hour prior to services. Flowers or donations to Cat Creek Cemetery fund or Halcyon Hospice will be accepted. Condolences may be conveyed on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.