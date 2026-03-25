//Crisis Negotiators Secure Safe End to Valdosta Standoff

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VALDOSTA – Police, fire, EMS, behavioral health co-responder ended three-hour standoff on East Park Avenue with safe detention.

Release:

A coordinated response by our officers, first responders, and mental health partners, led to the safe resolution of a stressful situation.

On March 24, 2026, at 11:25 a.m., the Valdosta Police Department, Valdosta Fire Department, and South Georgia Medical Center Emergency Medical Services responded to an address in the 800 block of East Park Avenue after several calls were received at E911 about a 36-year-old male threatening to harm himself.

When officers arrived at the house, they made verbal contact with the male, who told them he had weapons and that he would not open the door. He made comments that if police entered the house, he would hurt himself.

The Valdosta Police Department activated its Crisis Negotiations Unit. A co-responder from behavioral health also responded to the scene.

Negotiators spoke with the male for almost three hours, at which time the male agreed to exit the house. Officers were able to detain him without further incident.

South Georgia Medical Center EMS treated him at the scene for superficial injuries that he had caused to himself. Officers then transported the male to S.G.M.C. for evaluation.

There were no further injuries reported at the scene.

“I am proud of the professionalism shown by everyone involved,” said Chief Leslie Manahan. “From securing the scene from onlookers to the work of our negotiators, this was a disciplined response that resulted in a safe outcome and an opportunity for this individual to receive critical mental health support. This is an example of great teamwork between our first responders and our mental health partners, to peacefully end a stressful situation.”