//Three-Day Easter Eggstravaganza at Wild Adventures

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VALDOSTA – The three-day Easter Eggstravaganza offers South Georgia’s largest egg hunt, baskets for first 500, hidden ostrich egg.

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VALDOSTA, Ga. — Wild Adventures Theme Park will host its annual Easter Eggstravaganza on March 28, March 29, and April 4, offering three full days of family activities built around the largest Easter Egg hunt in South Georgia.

The event will feature thousands of candy-filled eggs and age-specific hunt areas designed for children 12 and under. Guests ages 5 and under will participate in a dedicated hunt inside the Wanyama garden walkway, while children up to age 12 will hunt in Oasis Outpost. Egg hunts will run from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, with the final hunt beginning at 2 p.m.



Each event day, the first 500 guests through the gates will receive a complimentary Easter basket.

In addition to the scheduled hunts, guests can search the park for a hidden painted Ostrich Egg. One egg will be placed each day of the event outside of the designated hunt areas. The guest who finds it and returns it to Guest Relations will receive two Gold Season Passes.

“Easter Eggstravaganza is designed to give families a full day of experiences, from the excitement of the hunt to the memories made throughout the park,” said Adam Floyd, director of sales and marketing. “It’s another way we continue to build moments families look forward to each year.”

Guests can also meet the Easter Bunny during scheduled appearances at the Wanyama Observation Deck and enjoy themed photo opportunities throughout the park. Additional experiences include rides, animal exhibits, and live entertainment.

All Easter Eggstravaganza activities are included with regular park admission or a Season Pass. Guests are encouraged to arrive at park opening to maximize their visit. There will be no early entry for the event, and all hunt areas will be staffed and monitored to support a safe experience.

Wild Adventures will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 5.

For more information and to plan your visit, go to WildAdventures.com.