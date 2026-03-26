//Mother & Son Gala Celebrates Brilliance May 2

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VALDOSTA – Valdosta’s May 2 Mother & Son event features morning symposium and black-tie gala celebrating family connection.

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The Mom & Son Event of the Year!

Saturday, May 2nd

Wiregrass College Conference Center

4089 Val Tech Rd Bldg. 100, Valdosta, GA 31602

Our theme for this year’s gala is “Celebrating the Brilliance of Our Sons: Brave, Bold, Brilliant.” The event will bring together families from across the community for a day that promotes family engagement, positive relationships, and youth development.

We invite you to join us for a curated two-part experience honoring the unique bond between mothers and their sons.

Mother–Son Connection (10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.)

The Morning Symposium: A series of collaborative activities focused on intentional connection and shared growth. This will be an interactive experience including art activities, games, wellness activities, and a full brunch designed to encourage connection and meaningful conversations.

Evening Mother & Son Gala (6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.)The Evening Gala: A formal black-tie affair featuring dinner, dancing, and a celebration of mothers and sons. An elegant celebration including dinner, music, and dancing, where families will create lasting memories together.

While the gala is hosted by Thomas Educational Consulting & Training (TECT), a portion of the proceeds will support programming for Raising Brilliant Black Boys, an initiative dedicated to empowering young boys and their families with resources that foster academic success, leadership development, and positive identity.

We are seeking community partners who believe in strengthening families and supporting youth development. Your sponsorship will help offset event costs and allow us to provide a high-quality experience for the families attending.

The attached sponsorship levels represent suggested donation amounts, and we gratefully welcome contributions of any amount. Your donation might also include a door prize such as a gift card, or something special for the mothers or sons. In addition to supporting families in our community, your organization will receive valuable visibility and recognition for your commitment to strengthening families and youth. We would be honored to partner with you in making this event a meaningful and memorable experience for mothers and sons in our community.

If you are interested in sponsoring the Mother & Son Gala or need more details, please contact me at

(229) 869-1973 or drsheilathomas@drsheilatthomas.com. Your donation will help us plan a successful event and ensure your organization’s recognition.

Click here to complete the form to donate: Mother Son Gala Donation Form

Thank you for considering this opportunity to invest in families and celebrate the brilliance of our sons.