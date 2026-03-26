//Valdosta’s 4th Annual Bluesberry Festival Returns Downtown

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VALDOSTA – Valdosta’s 4th Bluesberry Festival features 150 vendors, 18 live acts, kids’ foam party, Bluesberry Olympics.

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The City of Valdosta is proud to announce the return of the 4th Annual Bluesberry Festival, a vibrant, community-centered celebration bringing together live music, local vendors, and family-friendly fun in the heart of downtown Valdosta.

Set against the backdrop of the Unity Park Amphitheater and surrounding downtown streets, this year’s festival promises an unforgettable experience for residents and visitors alike. Powered by Georgia Power, the Bluesberry Festival continues to grow as one of South Georgia’s premier cultural events.

Festivalgoers can explore more than 150 vendors located throughout downtown Valdosta, offering a wide variety of food, crafts, and unique goods. Entertainment will take place across two stages, Unity Park Amphitheater and Ashley Street—featuring 18 live performances throughout the weekend.

Families can enjoy a variety of kid-friendly activities, including a Foam Party for children, while those looking for a little friendly competition can take part in the crowd-favorite Bluesberry Olympics, kicking off at 12:45 PM on Saturday.

The festival’s music lineup features an exciting mix of talent, including Jed Harrelson, who will headline Friday night with a performance beginning at 7:00 PM, courtesy of The Levitt Foundation and Turner Center for the Arts. On Saturday night, legendary southern rock band Atlanta Rhythm Section will take the stage as the headliner at 7:30 PM.

“This festival continues to showcase the very best of Valdosta—our local businesses, our creative community, and our ability to bring people together,” said Main Street Manager Patrick Pearson. “From live music and local vendors to family-friendly activities, the Bluesberry Festival is an experience that reflects the energy and spirit of our downtown.”

The 4th Annual Bluesberry Festival invites everyone to come out, support local, and enjoy a weekend filled with music, food, and community celebration.

For more information, follow the City of Valdosta and Valdosta Main Street on social media for updates and event details.