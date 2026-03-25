//Georgia Cities Week Events Announced in Valdosta

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VALDOSTA – Weeklong Georgia Cities Week in Valdosta includes Mayor for a Day, Touch-A-Truck, basketball showdown, and live music.

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The City of Valdosta is proud to join municipalities across the state in celebrating Georgia Cities Week, a statewide initiative that highlights the value of cities and the importance of local government. The 2026 celebration will feature a week of engaging events designed to connect residents with the people, services, and experiences that make Valdosta a vibrant community.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to participate in the following events:

Monday, April 20 – Mayor for a Day

The week will kick off with the introduction of a new initiative, Mayor for a Day, recognizing one outstanding local senior for their leadership and potential. This year’s honoree is Valdosta High School senior and baseball player Braeden Lampkin.

Lampkin will spend the day alongside Mayor Scott James Matheson, including a lunch meeting, tours of a local fire station and police department, and a visit to the City’s Traffic Management Center. He will also receive a commemorative gift in recognition of his achievement.

Tuesday, April 21 – School Appreciation Surprise

The Valdosta Police Department and Valdosta Fire Department will visit two local schools to deliver a special surprise in appreciation of educators and staff. This initiative recognizes their continued dedication to shaping the future leaders of the community.

Wednesday, April 22 – Judge vs. Teens Basketball Showdown & Earth Day Cleanup

Judge Jeremy Baker and his colleagues will participate in a friendly basketball game with teens from the Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta Teen Center, promoting mentorship and positive engagement.

Additionally, the City of Valdosta will host the 2026 Great American Cleanup Earth Day cleanup from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Further details will be announced.

Thursday, April 23 – Touch-A-Truck at the Max

Public Works and Stormwater teams will welcome students from J.L. Lomax Elementary School for an interactive Touch-A-Truck experience. Students will explore City vehicles and equipment used in daily operations. Kona Ice will be on-site for a special treat.

The City’s Human Resources Department will also host a surprise initiative for City employees in recognition of their continued service and dedication.

Friday, April 24 – Brown Bag Concert at Unity Park

Valdosta Main Street will host a Brown Bag Concert at Unity Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents are invited to bring lunch or purchase food from local vendors while enjoying live music by Khemistry Music Group 229 in a relaxed, community-centered environment.

Saturday, April 25 – Paint in the Park

Georgia Cities Week will conclude with Neighborhood Development’s annual Paint in the Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Turner Center Art Park, located at 527 N. Patterson Street. Art supplies will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, encouraging residents and families to express creativity while celebrating community pride.

Georgia Cities Week provides an opportunity for residents to learn more about their local government, engage with City staff, and celebrate the services that enhance quality of life in Valdosta.

For more information on Georgia Cities Week events, please visit www.valdostacity.com or follow the City of Valdosta on social media.