Robbie Blanton Moody, 71, of Opelika, AL, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Bethany House in Auburn, AL. She was born in Valdosta, GA on February 24, 1951 to the late Robert Moses and Mary Ann Blanton. She grew up in Valdosta and graduated from Valdosta High School, class of 1969. She earned a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia and always loved cheering on the Bulldogs. While in Athens, she met the love of her life, the late Dr. Roy Moody, and they married in 1972. They raised their family in Valdosta where she helped in her husband’s dental practice, enjoyed volunteering in her children’s schools, served in her church, and blessed countless loved ones with her gift of hospitality. She used her writing talents to create written pieces for newspapers, schools and her church. She was able to travel overseas and participate in many mission trips, spreading the love and hope of Jesus. Her biggest joy in life was being ‘Rara’ to her seven grandchildren. Attending their special events were the highlights of her days. She faced many of life’s challenges with her joyful spirit and trademark smile. Robbie was generous, selfless and always had a kind word for everyone. She was cherished by many friends.

She is survived by her daughters, Andrea (Jay) Maurer of Issaquah, WA and Elizabeth (Trip) Alexander of Auburn, AL; son, Josh (Libby) Moody of Tallahassee, FL; grandchildren Will, Sam, and Lilly Maurer; Davis, Spence, and Blake Alexander; and Wyatt Moody. She is also survived by a sister, Lynn Sherman; nieces Wendy Layne and Sara Coble and nephew Sam Sherman. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, parents, and brother Scott Blanton, father and mother in-law Gene and Jane Moody, brother and sister in-law Dewey and Brenda Moody, and brother-in-law Michael Sherman.

Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, August 28, 2022 in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Hospice Angels, c/o Bethany House, 1711 Gatewood Dr. Bldg. 100, Auburn, AL 36830-1829, or a charity of your choice. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home