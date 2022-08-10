Share with friends

Remer L. Croft, Sr. 74, of Valdosta, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Langdale Hospice House. Born in Valdosta, on March 12, 1948, to the late Robert Lee Croft and Corrine Burch Croft. Mr. Croft joined the Marines after high school and served in Vietnam. After the Marines, he worked for and retired as a Major after 23 years with the Valdosta City Police Department. Following his retirement, he worked at Video Warehouse for 7 years in loss prevention. He enjoyed hunting, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Deborah Greene Croft, of Valdosta; his daughter, Jenny Chance, of Valdosta; her grandchildren, Shae Carr and Phillip Carr, of Missouri, great grandson, Kayson Carr of Missouri; grandchild, Gray Crumley, of Valdosta; his son Remer L. Croft, Jr. and Amy Croft, of Valdosta; grandchildren, Savannah Croft and Madison Croft; his sisters Earline Bennett, of Valdosta, and Sherry Owens and Steve Owens, of Brooks County, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Jackie Croft and Dale Sineath.

Mr. Croft will be cremated according to his wishes and no services are planned at this time. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online on the obituary page at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home