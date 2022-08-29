//Placido “J.R.” Benavides, Jr.

Share with friends

Placido Thomas Benavides, Jr., 59, also known as “J.R.”, passed away at his residence in Valdosta, GA on Thursday, August 25, 2022. He was born to Placido Benavides, Sr. and Sarah Katherine Benavides on July 19, 1963, in Amarillo, Texas. He was the owner/operator of Enterprise Roofing and Construction as well as Jay’s Junkin’. Placido was of Christian faith. He loved fishing, very humorous, loved helping others, and had a very generous spirit.

Mr. Benavides is survived by his son & daughter-in-law, Brad & Katie Benavides of Loganville, GA; his son and fiancé, Bryant Benavides & Cheryl Fredette of Valdosta, GA; his granddaughters, Olivia Benavides & Elaina Benavides of Loganville, GA; his brother, Victor Benavides of Valdosta, GA; his sister & brother-in-law, Velda & Tim Shuman of Lakeland, GA; his brother and sister-in-law, Joe & Judy Benevides of Lakeland, GA; and his brothers, Gray Benevides and Benji Benevides of Valdosta, GA. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Placido was also survived by his loving companion, Helen Page and her three children, Krista Page, Samantha Page, and Aaron Page all of Valdosta, GA.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Kenny Benavides.

Visitation with be family will be at Carson McLane Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 3 to 5 p.m. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.mclanecares.com.