Phillip Wetherington, 71, of Valdosta, died on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville. He was born on November 1, 1950, in Valdosta to the late Hamp and Ruby Lee Whittle Wetherington and has been a lifelong resident of this area. He worked as a school psychologist for several local school systems and was a member of the First Christian Church of Valdosta. Phillip enjoyed playing golf in years past, but really loved to travel and read. He was also a member of the Valdosta Yacht Club.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Wetherington of Valdosta; his son and daughter-in-law, Jonathon and Katie Wetherington of Grayson, Ga.; his granddaughters, Abigail Wetherington, Anabel Wetherington, and Rachel Wetherington; a special cousin who grew up with him, and was as close as a brother, Duke and Fran Whittle of Valdosta; many other loving family members.

A memorial service for Phillip Wetherington will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the First Christian Church with Rev. John Chick officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.