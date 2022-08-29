//Julia Ann Berard

Share with friends

Julia Ann Cheek Berard, 79, of Lake Park, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Langdale Hospice House. She was born in Valdosta on October 6, 1942 to the late Guy and Annie Doris Downing Cheek. Julia attended Valdosta City Schools, was a Lady Cat on Valdosta High School’s basketball team and graduated from Valdosta High School in 1960. She met her husband-to-be, Pete Berard, at her first job at Kress’s candy counter. On August 3, 1963, they married in Valdosta. They had two children, Richard “Tiger” Berard and Teresa Berard Wetherington.

Julia was the bookkeeper for TG&Y until she and Pete opened Pete’s Otto Shop in Valdosta, GA in 1980. The business brought about rewarding work, great accomplishments and an abundance of friendships. Their love of and expertise for European automobiles fostered friendships all over the country. After retirement, she and Pete traveled the U.S. visiting friends and family from coast to coast, checking off their bucket list.

Julia loved being active outdoors. She took great pride in maintaining her yard herself, entertaining there any time the weather permitted or just relaxing on her deck. She found it important to use the outdoors for recreation when raising her family and enjoying time with her grandchildren.

Julia was often described as sweet and gentle by her family and friends. She had a kindness that put strangers at ease and made them feel welcome in her home and at the family’s business. Every hello and goodbye was coupled with a hug. She even hugged strangers without a second thought.

Julia will be greatly missed by her family, friends and shop family.

Julia is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Richard “Tiger” and Glenda Berard, of Lake Park; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Fred Wetherington, of Hahira; her grandchildren, Bobby Berard Wetherington, of Washington, DC, Brogen Ty Berard, of Valdosta, Lexie Leigh Wetherington, of Canton, GA, Peter Marshall Wetherington, of Valdosta, Luke Roland, Alexis Roland, both of Acworth, GA, Lee Roland, of Leesburg, GA, and Mackenzie Roland, of Valdosta. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Maurice Richard Peter “Pete” Berard, Sr.

A memorial service will be held at 10am on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Deacon David Lasseter officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Langdale Hospice House, 2263 Pineview Drive, Valdosta, GA 31602. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home