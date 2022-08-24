Share with friends

Joe Horace Hunter, Sr., 75, of Valdosta, died on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Lake City Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was born on April 4, 1947, in Jasper, Florida to the late Baker and Mabel Bass Hunter. He was a veteran of the United States Army and had retired from PCS as a heavy equipment operator. Joe loved to fish, but he loved telling people about the Lord more. He put God first in all aspects of his life and served through the Jailhouse Ministry and was also a Gideon. He enjoyed spreading the Gospel to all who would hear. He was a member of Morningside Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Paek Hunter of Valdosta; two daughters and a son-in-law, Sue and Jeff Cox of Jasper, Florida and Tina Harvey of Jennings, Florida; a step-son, Michael Davis of Valdosta; his grandchildren, Jeffery (Jenny) Cox, Jacob (Alicia) Cox, Jackson Cox, Joe Hunter III, Neomia Hunter, and Caleb Hunter; 9 great-grandchildren; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Diane and Bobby McGariety of Lillian, Alabama, and Connie and T.C. Small of Monticello, Florida. He was preceded in death by his son, Joe (Jody) Hunter, Jr., and two grandson, Dustin Harvey and Joshua Harvey.

Services for Joe Hunter will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Dr. Wayne Robertson officiating. The burial will follow in the Hebron Cemetery in Jasper, Florida. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 5-7 p.m. on August 24, 2022 at the funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home