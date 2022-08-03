Share with friends

Iris Moore Poole, 94, of Valdosta, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, after a brief illness. Born in Lowndes County on January 29, 1928, to the late Philip K. & Alma Cowart Moore, she was a lifelong resident of this area. Growing up on her family farm, she developed a love for animals and being outside that would last all her life. She followed her father around the farm and to neighbor’s farms as he provided informal veterinary services for all kinds of animals. She continued to care for her dog and her goat right up to the present. In 1946, she started work for the C & S National Bank in Valdosta and worked there in various positions until her retirement from Bank of America in 1989. Mrs. Poole was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved her family and “GaGa’s” house was a gathering place for meals, holidays and fun times on a consistent basis. She was a charter member of Crossroads Baptist Church.

Survivors include a son and daughter in law, Philip & Kathi Poole of Valdosta; two daughters and a son in law, Maureen Collins and Amy & Terry Creasy, all of Valdosta; six grandchildren, Patrick Poole of Livermore, CA, Philip Poole of Los Angeles, CA, Meghan (& Kevin) Hempe of Valdosta, Justin (& Keeley) Collins of Hahira and Kylee Creasy of Valdosta and three great grandchildren, Luke Hempe, Logan Hempe and Hannah Hempe. Mrs. Poole is preceded in death by her husband William Lestie Poole, a son in law, Eddie Collins and two sisters, LaVerne Huda and Anne Gunter.

The funeral for Mrs. Poole will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, August 4, 2022 in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home. Rev. Roger Mays will officiate. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 pm until service time on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Living Bridges Ministry, 9302 Davidson Road, PMB 175, Moody AFB, GA 31699. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home