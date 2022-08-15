Share with friends

Guy August CeeJay Jones gained his heavenly wings on August 12, 2022, in Albany, GA . He was born to Thomas and Jazzlynn Jones on August 8, 2022, at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta, GA.

He is survived by his parents, his brother Brantley Jones of Hahira Ga, his sister Paisley Jones of Lake Park, GA, his maternal grandparents, Lacey McLeod and Claude Jones of Madison, FL; paternal grandparents, Michael and Sandra Liotti of Charleston, SC, great grandmother; Mary Jones of Myrtle Beach, SC, great-great grandmother, Ruth Taylor of Madison, FL., aunts, Stacy Stephensen of Anchorage, AK, Kyleigh Jones of Madison, FL, and uncles Dyson Jones of Madison, FL Konner Jones of Madison, Fl and Tyler Stratton of Valdosta, GA.

He is preceded in death by his uncle whom he was named after, Guy Stratton.

“He will wipe every tear from their eyes, and there will be no more death or sorrow or crying or pain. All these things are gone forever.” Revelation 21:4