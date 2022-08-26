Share with friends

Frances Aileen Ritchie 98, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Edwin L. and Willie Rhea Peters Knight, and the widow of William C. Ritchie who died in 1984. Survivors include one nephew and his family, one niece and her family, a stepson and his family, several cousins and special friends, and the Gil Wildes Family.

A service will be held at 9am on Saturday, August 27, 2022 the River Pavilion at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens with Reverend Mac Weaver officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Valdosta, 200 W Central Avenue, Valdosta, Georgia 31601, where Mrs. Ritchie was a member. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home