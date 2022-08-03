//Donna Teague

Share with friends

Donna Marie Teague, 57, of Athens, died on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at South Georgia Medical Center following a period of declining health. She was born on January 10, 1965, in Rushville, Indiana to the late Charlie Tanksley and Glenda Kay Whipple Lee. She was of the Christian faith.

She is survived by her children, Angela Teague and Emmanuel Turner both of Athens, Christina Turner of Valdosta, Briana Turner and Sephiro Teague both of Athens; her daughter-in-law, Jacquelyn Mallard of Valdosta and five siblings. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Mayhew Teague.

Mrs. Teague will be cremated according to her wishes and there are no formal services scheduled at this time. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.