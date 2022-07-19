Share with friends

Vivian Lee Baggs, 63, of Lake Park, died on Friday, July 15, 2022, at her residence following a lengthy illness. She was born on July 9, 1959, in Lee, Florida to the late Mahlon Matheny, and to Lois Edna Sims Whigham. Vivian was of the Christian faith and was loved by her family.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Wade H. IV and Courtney Baggs of Tallahassee, Florida; her grandchildren, Skylar Baggs and Jonah Baggs both of Tallahassee; her mother, Edna Whigham of Lake Park; a brother, Mahlon Matheny of Valdosta and a sister, Jerry Ann Matheny, of Woodville, Florida.

A private family memorial service will be held at the Carson McLane Funeral Home on July 23, 2022. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.