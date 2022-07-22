Share with friends

Virginia Jane Miller, 88, of Valdosta, died on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at her home. Born in Dundee, Florida, November 1, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Shelvey Holland and Margaret Willie Fleetwood Holland. Mrs. Miller was a bookkeeper for 40 plus years with her husband, owner of Miller Auto Air Conditioning. She enjoyed cooking and gardening. A faithful member of the Rock Church, Mrs. Miller enjoyed attending church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed time spent with family, friends and neighbors.

Survivors are her daughter and son-in-law, Sharon (David) Redding of Lake Park; grandchildren, Brian Taylor of Valdosta, Kelly (Tyler) Poore of Dora, Alabama, Lance Redding of Lake Park, Jonathan (Brittany) Redding of Pavo, Matthew Redding of Moultrie, Angela (Ronnie) Cannington of Clyattville, Alicia (David) Jackson of Valdosta, Jessi (Levi) Youmans of Clyattville; six great grandchildren, one great great grandchild; and her brothers and sisters-in-law Shelvey (Sylvia) Holland, Chandler (Chris) Holland, Bruce (Cheryl) Holland and sister, Gloria Holland. Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Homer Miller, her son, Lee Miller, a brother, Robert Holland and a sister, Rita Tomlinson.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at eleven a.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Reverend Glen Starling will officiate. Interment will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6 – 8 p.m. Condolences may be made online at www.mclanecares.com.