Theodore Dudas passed away on July 14, 2022 in Live Oak, Florida. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on October 4, 1925 to his parents Michael and Clara Dudas. Mr. Dudas was proceeded in death by his parents, brothers James (Helen) Dudas and Atilla Dudas, and a sister Ida (John) Dudas Jurcisin and his grandson Nicholas Quentin Nordin.

Mr. Dudas is survived by son John Michael Dudas and his wife Daisy, daughter Catherine Nordin McArthur and her husband Lee, son James Avery and his wife Barbara, and son Lauren Steven Avery. Mr. Dudas was survived by his former wife, Marjorie Strickland Vickery. He is also survived by grandchildren Aaron Corrales and Jack Dudas, Kristen Nordin and Taylor Paige Nordin, Roger Avery, N. Avery and Erin Elizabeth Avery and several great grandchildren.

Mr. Dudas was drafted into the World War II conflict at the age of 17. He because a radio communications operator. It during this period he was deemed the name “Uncle Sam” and was called such since that time. Uncle Sam will be missed by many for his intelligence, kindness and an unusual wit.

He will be interred at Andersonville National Cemetery on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Reverend Warren Gilpin will preside over the family service. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Haven Hospice in Gainesville, Florida.