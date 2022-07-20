Share with friends

Annie Sue Zeigler Cox, 74, lost her extended battle with cancer on Saturday, July 9, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Valdosta to the late John and Lois Mims Zeigler, Sue grew up in Lowndes County and graduated from Lowndes County High School in 1965. She went on to attend Valdosta State University.

While working at Schwartz Department Store, she met Stanley Cox and married him in 1969 at the First United Methodist Church where she still worshiped. They have been partners in business as well as life for 52 years.

Sue had an incredible work ethic which she developed from the time she was hired to work at Schwartz department store in downtown Valdosta at the young age of 10. After college, she worked for the Park Avenue Bank during its formative years but left there to join Stanley who was managing the Sheraton. She managed the restaurant and began her career in food service that has lasted over 50 years. After greatly expanding the restaurant and catering service at the Sheraton, she and Stanley left in 1991 to open Covington’s Dining and Catering, the oldest restaurant still in operation downtown. While the restaurant continues to serve lunch daily, the catering service provides whatever customers need for weddings, funerals, parties, business meetings, family gatherings, as well as various other occasions. Sue had a love of all things in nature. She had a gift for floral designing that was surpassed by none. She believed that all of her clients deserved a beautiful event regardless of their budget. She made each of her events a thing of beauty whether it was a fried chicken meal or a steak and lobster dinner.

Sue was known as the consummate hostess. She could entertain anybody and make them feel at ease. A fabulous cook, Sue generously shared her talents with her friends, family, and the community. While working tirelessly with her catering, she had time to serve on many community boards and support many charities.

She was a wise counselor to all who sought her advice. A devoted wife, mother, and amazing grandmother, Sue was also an inspiration to many as she battled cancer. Throughout her fight, she kept a fierce optimism and was the strongest woman, mentally and physically, many had ever met.

She is survived by her husband, Stanley Cox of Valdosta; a son and daughter-in-law, Stan and Tiffany Cox of John’s Creek; a daughter and son-in-law, Amy Cox and Christopher Ricketts of Valdosta; three grandchildren, Alden Cox of John’s Creek, Christopher Larkin Ricketts and Lilly Kate Ricketts, both of Ellaville. Also surviving are three sisters, Emily Gandy of Atlanta; Helen Virginia (Joyce) Fields of Birmingham; and Shirley (Ed Sanders) Greene of Eastman; a brother, Jack Staten (Leera) Zeigler of Hahira; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Zeigler of Valdosta; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Peggy and Jimmy Carter, of Hahira; a sister-in-law, Barbara Zeigler of Belk, Alabama; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Gene Zeigler and John “Buddy” Zeigler.

A memorial service will be held for Sue at the First United Methodist Church at 11 AM on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The Reverend Doctor Anthony McPhail will officiate. The family will receive friends at Carson McLane Funeral Home on Friday, July 29, from 5 to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Methodist Church Fellowship Hall/Kitchen Fund 109 W. Valley Street, Valdosta, GA 31601; the Sue and Stanley Cox Scholarship, c/o The Valdosta State University Foundation, 1500 North Patterson Street, Valdosta, GA 31698; or Feet4Jesus.Org supporting our local homeless 11000 Avonlea Place Suite 406, Woodstock GA 30189. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.