Mr. Robert Troy Hall III, 79, of Valdosta died July 10, 2022. Born in Valdosta, Mr. Hall was the son of the late Bob and Sarah Mathis Hall. Mr. Hall graduated high school at Gordon Military, college at Florida Atlantic University, and advanced management at the University of Michigan. He was a 23-year employee of American Express as a sales vice president for the Travelers Cheque and Gold Card divisions. He had a love of both Turkey hunting and NASCAR. Later in life he enjoyed a 5-year employment with Daytona International Speedway as a Corporate Sales Manager, Sponsor Services. He was of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Hall is survived by his wife, Robin Lynn Hall; his son, Brett (Danielle) Hall of Gainesville, Georgia; four granddaughters, Presley, Gini Lynn, Etta Lee, Annistyn Bea of Gainesville, Georgia; a brother-in-law, Bobby (Rhonda) Rouse. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Langdale Hospice and his nurses Robyn and Latrelle.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 11 A.M. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral home. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the funeral home from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.