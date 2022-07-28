Share with friends

Mattie “Emmie” Windham, 87, of Valdosta, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. She was born on October 12, 1934 to the late Carlton C. Watford and Cubie Swilley Watford and was a lifelong resident of this area. Mrs. Windham had worked at Levi’s for 38 years as a machine operator. She was a devoted homemaker, caring for her family. Mrs. Windham was an excellent cook and involved in many crafts in her home and with others. She loved working in her yard and traveling with her family to North Georgia and Florida. She was a member of Swilley Hill Church of God.

Mrs. Windham is survived by her son Carlton O. Windham, of Valdosta; daughter and son-in-law Doretta Jo & Elvis Beckham, of Valdosta; six grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends; and a brother and sister-in-law J.W. and Doris Watford. She was preceded in death by her husband Buddy Windham, daughter-in-law Esther Windham, and two brothers and a sister.

A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Swilley Hill Cemetery.