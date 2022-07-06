Share with friends

Louie James Barr, Jr., 65, of Jasper, FL, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at his home. He was born in Valdosta on March 14, 1957 to the late James Lewie Barr and Lillian Oletha Vickers Barr. He was a maintenance mechanic and of the Church of God faith. He loved fishing, camping, hunting and riding motorcycles. Louie enjoyed working on his farm, spending time with his grandchildren, and traveling with his wife Marie Chambers Barr.

Louie is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Marie Chambers Barr, of Jasper, FL; his son and daughter-in-law, Lou and Lane Barr, of Navarre, FL; daughter, Michelle Westbrook, of Valdosta; three grandchildren, Braxton Barr, of Navarre, FL, Tyler Westbrook and Layla Westbrook, both of Valdosta; a brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Linda Rowe, of Valdosta; sisters and brother-in-law, Jane and Lynn Nelson, of Valdosta, Jean Baskins, of Valdosta, and Patsy Nunnally, of Dallas, TX; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Joe Rowe.

A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, July 9, 2022 in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hooked on Heroes, 384 SE Deerwood Glenn, Lake City, FL 32025, or The Outback Riders Annual Toy Ride in Valdosta Georgia. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.