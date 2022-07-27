Share with friends

John Toole Holcombe, Sr., 95, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 after a brief illness. John was born in Deland, Florida on May 12, 1927 to Lester Arrington Holcombe and Opie Toole Holcombe. At the age of five, his family moved to Valdosta, where he attended public school. He graduated in 1944 from VHS, where he played football for the Wildcats under Coach Bazemore.

After graduation, John joined the United States Navy during World War II, serving for two years in the Philippines. Japan surrendered while his ship was en route. John always joked that the Japanese surrendered because they heard that he was coming.

After returning home, he entered college and graduated from Georgia Southern University. He taught school in 1950-51 in Pelham, Georgia, where he met his future wife Ximena Redmond. Deciding that teaching was not his calling, he became a banker C& S National Bank from 1951-91.

Starting at the bottom of the banking ladder, he rose to the position of Senior Commercial Lender and Senior Credit Officer where he had the primary responsibility for the bank’s entire loan portfolio. He retired as Senior Vice President.

After retirement, he worked part time for many years at Southern Georgia Regional Commission and retired at the age of 83 to come home to enjoy his family and friends.

John was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church. He loved his God, his church and his family. He was a wonderful, generous father to his boys and his grandsons. He was a loving husband to his wife for the 71 years they were married. John was a talented writer and poet and kept everyone laughing with his funny one-liners and quick wit.

He is survived by his wife, Ximena; son Richard Holcombe; and two grandsons, John T. Holcombe III and Daniel Redmond Holcombe.

He was preceded in death by his son, John T. Holcombe, Jr.; sister, Carolyn Hood; two brothers, L.A. Holcombe and Nelson Holcombe; and daughter-in-law Kimberly Miley Holcombe.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Carson McLane Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at Carson McLane Funeral Home on Thursday, July 28, from 5 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church or Hospice of South Georgia/Langdale Hospice House. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home