Cynthia Faith Slaughter, 65, of Lowndes County passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 surrounded by her family at South Georgia Medical Center under the compassionate care of her doctors, nurses, and caregivers. She was born on March 18, 1957, to the loving parents of David S. Waller, Sr. and Sharon Tyson Waller. She graduated from Lowndes High School in 1975 where she was on the basketball all region team having played for Coach Charles Cooper. She met Bill Slaughter during high school and they were married on June 6, 1975. They were married for 47 years prior to her passing. She retired from her family business Waller Heating & Air Conditioning in 2019. She devoted 40 years to serving and loving her customers and employees. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Valdosta and has been a lifelong resident of Lowndes County.

Grammy loved her grandchildren and enjoyed watching them compete in sports and in life. She was their biggest fan and was there to encourage and coach if she felt like they needed it. Cindy had a gift for entertaining. She enjoyed boat and golf cart rides with her grandchildren and enjoyed going to Keaton Beach where she made many friends.

Cindy is survived by her husband of 47 years, Bill Slaughter; her two sons and daughters in law, Chad & Kerri Slaughter all of Hahira, Josh & Emily Slaughter of Valdosta; her grandchildren Nate, Mason, Sidnee, Mollie, & Maddie; her mother, Sharon Waller, of Valdosta; sister Deborah Herrmann (Ray) of Chattanooga, TN; and brother David Waller, Jr. (Pam) of Valdosta. Cindy loved her uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and friends as they loved her. She is preceded in death by her father, David S. Waller, Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Valdosta. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-7pm at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pearlman Comprehensive Cancer Center, SGMC Foundation, P.O. Box 1727, Valdosta, GA, 31603. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home