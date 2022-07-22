Share with friends

Carolyn Jean Kitts, 79, of Valdosta, died at her home on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Born in Adel, Cook County, Georgia, on September 25, 1942, Carolyn was a daughter of the late Talmadge B. Fulp and Lexie Wynne Fulp. She loved flowers, fishing and working in her yard. She enjoyed yard sales and cooking. Carolyn had worked for Lowndes Roofing as office manager.

Survivors are her husband, Gerald Kitts of Valdosta; daughter, Cynthia Denise Morrell of Valdosta; son, Don Stephen Morrell of Panama City, Florida; granddaughter, India Carolyn Kitts of Valdosta, two great grandchildren, Lilly Wooten and Kendran Wooten of Valdosta; brothers, Jimmy (Emily) Fulp of Nashville, Jeff (Dian) Fulp of Valdosta, sisters, Virginia Boutwell of Washington, Georgia, Kay (Richard) Gibson of Walhalla, South Carolina; Gail Stephens of Valdosta, and Beth (Tim) Flanders of Tifton; and her very dear friend, Richard Rigby of Lake Park. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Ferrell Fulp and a sister, Geraldine King.

There will be no services at this time. McLane Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. Condolences may be made online at www.mclanecares.com.