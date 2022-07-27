Share with friends

Angelita “Angie” Martinez, 89, of Valdosta, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Fellowship Home. She was born on February 6, 1933 to the late Angel Acosta Velarde and Ligia Ortiz Acosta. She was born in Puerto Rico and spent many years there. She moved to Valdosta in 1971 from Racine, WI. She was a devoted catholic and served many years at St. John and the San Jose Mission in Lake Park. She was devoted to her family, her children, and siblings, she greatly enjoyed the time she spent with them.

Angie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lili and Michael Drewitz, of The Villages, FL; daughter, Anna Martinez Day, of Valdosta; daughter, Sonia Martinez Singletary, of Valdosta; her grandchildren, Angela Nicole Bennett, of Boca Raton, FL, Tiffany M. Vazquez, of Orlando, FL, Emily Ann Day, of Valdosta, Rachael Lee Day, of North Carolina, Dustin Ross Singletary, of Spicewood, TX, and Kaleb Craig Singletary, of Guyton, GA; and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters Josefina and Alicia.

A funeral mass will be held at 11am on Friday, July 29, 2022 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Brian La Burt officiating. A Rosary will be held at 5pm on Thursday with a visitation following until 7pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 800 Gornto Road, Valdosta, GA 31602, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.