William Eugene “Bill” Wade, 84, of Lake Park, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Athens, TN on July 19, 1937 to the late Herb M. Wade and Geneva Hodges Wade. Bill was retired from the U.S. Air Force and enjoyed playing golf.

Bill is survived by friends JR and Alison Leonard and their children Mary, Trey, and Pate; half sister Judy Wade Hicks; and half brother Jim Wade; and friends, Jeff and Val Holm, Terry and Kim Watson, Jim and Sharon Lyons, Atlee Cain, Sandra Conyer, Wendell Barrentine, and Ryan Parker. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Yvonne Tuttle Wade.

In accordance with Bill’s wishes, he will be cremated, and no services held. Condolences may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home