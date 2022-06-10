Share with friends

Gerald Tilman “Tim” Bennett, 66, of Naylor, died on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. Born in Homerville, Clinch County, Georgia, Tim was the son of the late Marvin T. Bennett and Nancy Amelia Bass Bennett. He was a self-employed carpenter and loved building anything from wood. He built, painted and rode motorcycles, enjoyed hunting and spear fishing. Tim had a heart of gold, was a stranger to no one and touched the lives of many people. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he loved his family dearly. He enjoyed life, and treasured time spent with family and friends.

Survivors are his wife, Patricia Bennett of Naylor, his children, Jason Dykes, Joey (Dana) Dykes of Jacksonville, Florida, Nikki (Derek) Nowell of Lake Park, Tilman (McKayla) Bennett of Valdosta; grandchildren, Kamron Whitfield of Naylor, Jayden Odom of Lake Park, McKenzie Seprish, Madison Seprish, Julian “JP” Dykes all of Jacksonville, Florida; one great grandchild, Nolan Dorta of Jacksonville, Florida; brother, Garey Steven Bennett of Naylor; special friends Billy and Vena Poole of Jacksonville, Florida. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents and a grandchild, Logan Tate Nowell.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Bennett Family Cemetery in Naylor. Nikki Nowell will give the eulogy. The family will receive friends at the Carson McLane Funeral Home on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., followed by a procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com