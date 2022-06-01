//Silas Eugene (Gene) Brimmage, II

Share with friends

Silas Eugene Brimmage, II (Gene to family and friends )of Hahira, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at his residence. He was born on August 30, 1966 in Tampa, FL to the late Silas Eugene Brimmage and Frances Thelma Wallace Brimmage. The family moved to Hahira in 1970 where he lived in the Snake Nation Area the remainder of his life. He went to school in Hahira and was a graduate of Lowndes High School. Mr. Brimmage grew up in the automotive business, working for his father as a mechanic until his father retired. He then worked for various other automotive companies in Valdosta to include Lincoln Mercury for 12 years. Mr. Brimmage eventually opened Brimmage Automotive in Valdosta where he has been operating for the past 10 years. He enjoyed cooking and especially making desserts.

Mr. Brimmage is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas and Abigail Brimmage, of Hahira, and Justin and Katy Brimmage of Montgomery, AL; and a sister and her husband, Karen and Michael Morin of Fayetteville, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 2pm at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to monetarily donate to assist in any further expenses, please contact the family.

Condolences to the family may be conveyed online on the obituary page at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.