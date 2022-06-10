Share with friends

The Rev. Vergil Lacy (V.L.) Daughtery Jr. passed away peacefully at his home after a short illness on June 8, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born in Adel, GA, on January 11, 1934, where he was a graduate of the public schools of Cook County and played fullback on the Cook High School 1949 state championship football team. He was in the last graduating class from the junior college Emory at Valdosta, where he earned an Associate of Arts with honors. He also earned a bachelor’s degree with honors from Valdosta State University (VSU) with a major in History and a minor in English. He earned a Master of Divinity, magna cum laude, from Emory University’s Candler School of Theology in 1958.

A partial list of his leadership in the South Georgia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church (UMC) includes Chair of the South Georgia Conference Council on Ministries (1984-1987); Trustee of Wesley Glen Ministries (1987-1995); President of Wesley Glen Board of Trustees (1995-1999); President of the Board of Trustees, South Georgia Methodist Home for Children and Youth (1986-1992); President of the South Georgia Cabinet (1990-1991); Trustee of Magnolia Manor (1992-1999); and Member (1985-1996) and President (1996-2000) of the Council on Finance and Administration of the South Georgia Annual Conference.

He was a five-time elected delegate to the Southeastern Jurisdictional Conference. He was a four-time elected delegate to the General Conference. He was a delegate to the World Methodist Conference in Kenya (1986) and Brighton, England (2001). He was a Member of the World Methodist Council 1991-1996 (Singapore) and 1996-2000 (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil). He was also a President of the Valdosta Rotary Club (2001-2002).

Daughtery had a lifetime of ministry. While in college he served as a Youth and Children’s Director at Quitman UMC. He served Westview in Valdosta (1958-1961), Tennille (1961-1965), Cuthbert (1965-1970), Epworth in Savannah (1970-1976), Thomasville First (1976-1982), Mulberry in Macon (1982-1987), District Superintendent of the Valdosta District (1987-1993) and Park Avenue UMC in Valdosta (1993-1999). While a District Superintendent, he was a driving force behind the creation of Magnolia Manor Moultrie. His love of children led him to work for the creation of The Methodist Home for Children and Youth in Valdosta. He retired in 1999, but he continued to work on special projects such as VSU Wesley Foundation. While in retirement, he continued to teach Sunday school and Bible studies and preach as long as he was able. Daughtery wrote multiple Bible studies that were distributed nationally. He also was a consultant for The New Interpreters Bible

He was given both the Dr. S. Walter Martin Visionary Award for Extraordinary Leadership and the Thomas O. Marshall, Jr. Good Samaritan Award in 2003.

He was preceded in death by his youngest son, Peter John, his brother, Frank Daughtry, and his sister, Patricia Brandell. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Catherine Tipton Daughtery; a son, Vergil III (Beth) Daughtery; a daughter, Joy Dickinson; and a daughter-in-law, Julie Daughtery. His grandchildren include Vergil IV (Kimberly), Sara Fiffick (Ryan), Meg Daughtery and Sara Dickinson. His great-grandchildren reside in Norwich, England, and include Kayley, Morgan, Elle, Vergil V and Charlie Daughtery. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Elizabeth (Libby) Webb, Sylvia Daughtery and Pat Tipton; his brother-in-law, Dick Brandell; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Methodist Home for Children and Youth in Valdosta (themethodisthome.org/donate), VSU Wesley Foundation (vsuwesley.com), Wesley Glen Ministries marked for Daughtery Home (wesleyglenministries.com) or Magnolia Manor Moultrie (magnoliamanor.com/moultrie).

Services are scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Park Avenue United Methodist Church with Reverend Jimmy Towson and Bishop Richard Looney officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 6-8 pm at Carson McLane Funeral Home. Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be conveyed online on the obituary page at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home